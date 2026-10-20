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Italian penmaker Montegrappa launches limited-edition Miura-inspired pen priced at nearly ₹8.79 lakh: Check features

Swati Gandhi
Published20 Oct 2026, 02:09 PM IST
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Italian penmaker Montegrappa launches limited-edition Miura-inspired pen for nearly <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>8.79 lakh
Italian penmaker Montegrappa launches limited-edition Miura-inspired pen for nearly ₹8.79 lakh (Montegrappa website)
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Think owning a Lamborghini is beyond your budget? What if we told you that even a pen bearing its name could cost a small fortune? Italian supercar maker Lamborghini has teamed up with luxury pen maker Montegrappa to create a limited-edition Miura-inspired pen, with the fountain pen version priced at roughly 8.79 lakh.

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Montegrappa releases limited-edition Miura-inspired pen

The collaboration takes the Lamborghini Miura’s design beyond the garage and onto the writing desk, bringing together two luxury Italian brands associated with craftsmanship, distinctive design and exclusivity.

In its description, Montegrappa’s website states, "A limited edition of sixty fountain pens and rollerballs created for the sixtieth anniversary of the icon of super sports cars. Available in the three colours inspired by the original car configurations and presented in exclusive packaging."

It adds, “A base inspired by the engine’s Venetian grille, shimmering metal fittings, and references to the distinctive slats on the clip and cap band. No detail is left to chance.”

The pen also has a retractable rock-crystal headlight atop the cap, with an engraved base inspired by the car’s original lamp. A push-button mechanism recreates the Miura’s distinctive headlight-opening movement. The fountain pen’s ruthenium-plated, 18K gold nib is engraved with the Lamborghini shield, which also appears on the barrel.

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Automobili Lamborghini Miura pen: Specifications, features and price

The pen is made of stainless steel and aluminium, with stainless-steel trim. The fountain pen uses black ink and supports both cartridge and converter filling systems. Supplied in premium packaging, it includes two cartridges and a converter. The pen measures 161 mm in length, 20 mm in diameter, and weighs 87 grams.

The Automobili Lamborghini Miura pen is available in fountain pen and rollerball versions. It comes in three colours: Modello (black), Giallo Fly (yellow), and Verde Miura (green). For the fountain pen, the luxury pen maker offers several nib grades: extra-fine (EF), fine (F), medium (M), broad (B), and stub (1.1 mm) (ST1).

The Automobili Lamborghini Miura fountain pen is priced at €8,250 (roughly 8.79 lakh or $9,264), while the rollerball version costs €6,850 (approximately 7.30 lakh or $7,692).

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Montegrappa and Lamborghini’s earlier collaboration

According to Yanko Design, the two Italian brands first collaborated in 2023 to mark Lamborghini’s 60th anniversary with the Automobili Lamborghini 60° collection. Developed over two years, those pens featured a hexagonal body machined from aluminium and a red alloy switch inspired by the protective cover over a Lamborghini’s engine-start button. US prices were $6,495 for the fountain pen and $5,495 for the rollerball.

The Miura edition replaces those angular lines with rounded contours and a glossy finish inspired by the classic car. Both collections incorporate moving elements drawn from Lamborghini’s designs: the earlier edition featured the start-button-style switch, while the Miura pen recreates the car’s retractable headlight.

According to the report, pre-orders for the pens are open on Montegrappa’s website, with deliveries expected to begin in mid-November. Official US pricing has yet to be announced.

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About the Author

Swati Gandhi

Swati Gandhi is a digital journalist with over four years of experience, specialising in international and geopolitical issues. Her work focuses on fo...Read More

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