Italian Tile Maker Pitches Debt Haircut as Performance Slows

(Bloomberg) -- A family-owned Italian ceramic-tile maker is asking its bank lenders to accept a steep writedown following a further decline in performance, after initially proposing a debt restructuring that avoided a haircut for creditors.

Panariagroup Industrie Ceramiche SpA is proposing that unsecured lenders write down more than half of their holdings in exchange for equity-like instruments, said people familiar with the matter, who asked not to be identified because the talks are private. When debt talks starter earlier this year, the company had proposed an amendment and rescheduling of debt without writedowns.

That would already have been difficult to achieve given the underlying business performance, the people said, and the plan had to change as the operating backdrop worsened further. The proposal also envisages the company receiving cash in the form of proceeds from asset sales, they said. The firm didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment.

Panariagroup specializes in the production of porcelain and laminated stoneware. It employs more than 1,805 people and operates eight production facilities in Italy, Portugal, Germany and the United States, according to its website. It had revenue of €401 million ($471 million) in 2023, according to its latest available annual results.

The company had €243 million of financial debt at the end of 2023. Among that, only one €50 million loan from the European Investment Bank came with covenants. Panariagroup had asked, and obtained, a waiver on those covenants in 2023 as volumes were already dwindling, it said in its annual report.

Panariagroup is facing slowing demand for for its floor and wall tiles. In 2023, net revenue declined 21% from the previous year.

The Mussini family, among the founders of the group, remains the majority shareholder.

