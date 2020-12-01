Italy: Apple fined €10 mn for misleading customers over water-resistance claims

The first count is regarding Apple's promotional messages for their iPhone models, namely the iPhone 8, iPhone 8 Plus, iPhone XR, iPhone XS, iPhone XS Max, iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro, and iPhone 11 Pro Max. Apple had advertised these products as water-resistant for a maximum depth of between 1 and 4 meters for up to 30 minutes, with each factor's specific value depending on the model. These claims were broadcast through television commercials in addition to social media; they were also hosted on Apple's Italian website. The AGCM contends that Apple's messages did not elucidate that this feature was found in the presence of specific conditions such as during controlled laboratory tests that used static and pure water, and not in normal conditions of consumer usage of these devices. Consequently, the AGCM asserted that Apple misled consumers by going overboard when promoting their aforementioned products' water-resistance capabilities. The exact wordings of Apple's claims surrounding water-resistance can be learned only by visiting Apple's website and perusing its IP (Ingress Protection) rating information.