ITC acquires over 10% stake in Blupin Technologies. Details here

ITC has acquired Blupin Technologies, the company behind the brand Mylo. With this acquisition, ITC plans to further expand its presence in the D2C mother and baby care segment.
On Saturday, ITC acquired 400 Equity Shares each of ₹10 each and 2,980 Compulsorily Convertible Cumulative Participating Preference Shares of ₹100 each of Blupin Technologies Private Limited, representing 10.07% of its share capital on a fully diluted basis.
Last month, ITC entered into an agreement with Blupin for acquiring 10.07% for a consideration of ₹39.34 crore.
The acquisition has now been completed.
In its statement on April 21, ITC said that this investment will provide the company with an early mover advantage in the evolving Content-to-Community-to-Commerce space, which is expected to emerge as a platform of the future.
Last year, in November, ITC announced its investment in Mother Sparsh Baby Care Private Limited, an ayurvedic and natural personal care brand in the D2C space with a focus on the mother and baby care segment.
Incepted in 2017, Mylo, is a full-stack community eco-system focused on the parenting journey of young families. Mylo addresses the needs of its consumers through a wide and relevant range of content, health tools, conversations, and community sharing features. Beyond personalised content
and an active community, Mylo also offers its users direct-to-consumer (D2C) personal care brands.
Last week, on Friday, ITC shares closed at ₹269.15 apiece up by 0.86% on BSE.