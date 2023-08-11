ITC AGM 2023: From hotel business demerger, to cigarettes - key takeaways from CMD Sajiv Puri's speech1 min read 11 Aug 2023, 11:45 AM IST
ITC AGM 2023: For ITC, the reorganization of business will sharpen capital allocation, improve asset efficiency ratios, unlock value for shareholders and enable leverage of institutional synergies, Sanjiv Puri said.
ITC AGM 2023: The recently-announced demerger of ITC Hotels from the parent company will unlock value for ITC shareholders and sharpen capital allocation, said its Chairman and Managing Director Sanjiv Puri.
