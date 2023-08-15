ITC beats Street estimates with 17.5% rise in June quarter profit2 min read 15 Aug 2023, 12:14 AM IST
The company, known for its Gold Flake cigarettes and Bingo chips, posted net profit of ₹4,902.74 crore for the June quarter, up from ₹4,169.38 crore a year ago
NEW DELHI : ITC Ltd on Monday outperformed Street expectations with a 17.5% rise in standalone net profit for June quarter, helped by lower exp-enses. However, an ongoing ban on wheat export and a more recent ban on rice export hurt standalone revenue for the quarter that fell 7.2% to ₹16,995.49 crore from ₹18,320.16 crore a year ago.