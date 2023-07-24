ITC board gives in-principle nod for demerger of hotels business; stock falls over 3%1 min read 24 Jul 2023, 02:23 PM IST
ITC will hold a 40% stake in the new entity and the balance shareholding of about 60% to be held directly by the Company’s shareholders proportionate to their shareholding in the Company.
ITC Ltd. board has given in-principle approval for the demerger of its hotels business and to incorporate a wholly owned subsidiary called ITC Hotels.
