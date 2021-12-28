ITC commissions solar plant in Tamil Nadu at an investment of 76 crore

Listen to this article Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

NEW DELHI: ITC Ltd has commissioned its first offsite solar plant in Dindigul, Tamil Nadu, at an investment of ₹76 crore, the company said in a statement. The 14.9 MW solar plant will help reduce CO2 emissions over the course of its lifetime.

This new project is in line with ITC chairman Sanjiv Puri's 'Sustainability 2.0' Vision, under which the conglomerate plans to meet 100% of grid electricity requirements from renewable sources by 2030.

This new project is in line with ITC chairman Sanjiv Puri’s ‘Sustainability 2.0’ Vision, under which the conglomerate plans to meet 100% of grid electricity requirements from renewable sources by 2030. Subscribe to Continue Reading Start 15 Days Free Trial

ITC's renewable portfolio comprises 138 MW of wind power plants and 14 MW of solar plants with 53MW of additional solar capacity under execution.

Currently, projects are also underway in other sources of renewable energy such as biomass boilers. ITC has so far invested ₹1,000 crore in renewable energy assets. Renewable energy powers the company's 20 factories, nine hotels, and six office buildings across Telangana, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, Delhi, Bihar, Haryana, West Bengal, and Punjab, the company said.

The Dindigul solar plant is spread over 59 acre. The unit will generate over twenty-two million units of renewable energy annually for ITC’s hotels, food manufacturing plants, paper manufacturing facility, and printing and packaging factories in Tamil Nadu.

Besides investments in new renewable energy assets, as part of its sustainability agenda, ITC plans to achieve 50% reduction in specific emissions and 30% reduction in specific energy consumption by 2030 over a 2014-15 baseline.