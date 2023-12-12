ITC consumer goods margins jump, launches 300 items in 3 years
In 2022-23, the company’s packaged consumer goods business comprising brands such as Aashirvaad atta, Sunfeast cookies, Fiama soaps, Engage deodorants, etc. reported revenues of ₹19,123 crore.
NEW DELHI : Hotels-to-consumer goods conglomerate ITC Ltd on Tuesday said revenues of the company’s packaged consumer goods business grew at a compounded annual growth rate (CAGR) of 14% over the last three years with the business launching 300 products in the same period.