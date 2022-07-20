ITC eyes addressable market potential of 500k crore in FMCG space

“It also reflects the ITC Next strategy to fortify and scale up our mega brands such as Aashirvaad, Sunfeast, Bingo! and Yippee!, leverage some of these power brands to address value-added adjacencies and invest in categories of the future. Today, Aashirvaad which is a strong centre-of-plate brand encompassing a range of staples has been extended to organic, frozen breads and vermicelli; Sunfeast beyond Biscuits to Cakes and Savlon to Surface Disinfectant Sprays and so on," Puri added.