ITC Foods targets growth in north and west India amid shift to branded products
SummaryThe Kolkata-based fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) company, which operates in categories such as staples, snacks, health foods, dairy and beverages, is also open to acquisitions to bolster its brand portfolio and drive growth, hinting at a couple of deals shortly.
ITC Ltd will continue to scale its existing food brands and look for opportunities in the premium segment, as multitudes in India's relatively poorer parts, such as Bihar, Uttar Pradesh, and Rajasthan, are entering the consuming class, potentially boosting demand for branded food products, a senior company official said.