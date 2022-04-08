ITC gains over 4%, hits 52-week high

Edelweiss Wealth in a recent report said it expects ITC fundamentals to fuel share price. "We expect the volume in cigarettes to revive at a CAGR of 5% during FY22–24E as against a CAGR of -1 per cent during FY11–21; FMCG’s EBITDA margin to scale up to higher single digits; and the hotel, paperboard and agri-commodities businesses to revive. This will lead to an earnings CAGR of 12% in FY22–24E against a mere 7% in the last five years."

