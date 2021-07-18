"Earnings from agri exports, which effectively link small farmers with international markets, are an indicator of your company's contribution to the rural economy," it added.
The company senses a great potential in the export of agriculture products.
"However, India's agri-exports aggregating approximately USD 42 billion represent a global market share of only about 2.5 per cent," it added.
Expert studies indicate the potential to double India's agri-exports by strengthening the competitiveness of agri-value chains in areas that are aligned to global demand and where the country has inherent advantages.
"This calls for a transformational shift of the agri ecosystem from the conventional production-centric supply chains to demand-responsive value chains anchored by market players," it said.
This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.
Subscribe to Mint Newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.
Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint.
Download
our App Now!!