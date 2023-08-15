ITC hotel spinoff at 10:1 ratio, IPO in 15 months

It operates under six brands including Storii, Fortune and WelcomHeritage, and has 115 hotels in about 80 destinations in the country. The company has a marketing tie-up with American hospitality major Marriott International since 2019, which markets about 4,500 of its rooms in 14 hotels on its popular loyalty programme Marriott Bonvoy. It owns about 15 hotels and assets like a golf course in Gurugram.