Minority shareholders to benefit from ITC Hotels demerger, will unlock value and improve return ratio
Minority shareholders are expected to benefit from the demerger of ITC's hotel business into a separate entity, ITC Hotels, as it may unlock value for them and improve return ratios of the FMCG major, as per reports of four proxy advisory firms
