NEW DELHI : ITC Hotels on Wednesday announced it has launched one of its hospitality brands, Welcomhotel, in Katra, a small-town in Reasi district in the Union territory of Jammu and Kashmir. Katra is the base camp for aficionados not just going to Mata Vaishno Devi temple but also nearby places of tourist attraction.

Anil Chadha, chief operating officer, ITC Hotels, said that brand Welcomhotel was on an expansion spree. Destination properties such as Welcomhotel Katra offer scenic beauty and spiritual air. "Katra truly offers the best of enriching experiences, for both pilgrimage and leisure," he said, and added that the platinum certified ‘WeAssure’ health and hygiene protocol at ITC hotels enables travellers to enjoy their holiday with complete peace of mind.

The new hotel property has 83 guest rooms, a swimming pool and an array activities on-site, the hospitality chain said.

View Full Image The new hotel property will also offer therapies at the soon to open Kaya Kalp Spa. It has space both outdoor and indoor, for events, weddings and celebrations with a seamless banquet space of 2,750 sq. ft.

In terms of food and beverage (F&B) offerings, the hotel has The WelcomCafe that serves gourmet flavours in international and regional vegetarian cuisine. The traditional WelcomSthalika brings the best of this region’s vegetarian cuisine on a platter. The hotel chain said that the ingredients are sourced from the local farming community of the neighbourhood. The WelcomSthalika represents regional fare from Jammu region, and is prepared in Sattvik style bringing out the flavours predominant in Katra and adjoining areas.

The property is 45 kilometres from the Jammu airport. In June Welcomhotel, which aims to extend the brand to 25 properties, announced the launch of a property in Himachal Pradesh at Chail which it runs on a management contract basis. The first property was launched in Shimla earlier.

