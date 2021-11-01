NEW DELHI : ITC operated Welcomhotel has announced the launch of its 107-key property in Bhubaneswar. The company said the hotel was inaugurated by Odisha chief minister Naveen Patnaik on November 1. Next month, Welcomhotel -- the company's new-age traveller brand -- will launch another hotel in Guntur.

The Bhubaneswar property, with banquet space of 2600 sq meters can host corporate events, conferences and meetings.



Sanjiv Puri, chairman and MD of ITC Ltd, said that apart from its investment in the hospitality sector, ITC's investments encompass sustainable agriculture, manufacturing and contribute to the social development of the state.

He said the company, over the years, has built iconic hotel properties that enhance the tourism landscape. "Our hotel in Bhubaneswar under the Welcomhotel brand will make a contribution to the signature tourism assets of Odisha," he said.

The company said in a statement that the hotel's architecture draws inspiration from the 500-odd temples in the city and uses local stone architecture on its descending roofs, overhangs, covered walkways and gardens.

Nakul Anand, executive director, ITC added, “The new opening will strengthen our footprint in the eastern region as brand Welcomhotel continues to surge forward adding a number of properties across India to its portfolio."

The Welcomhotel brand is focused on destination-inspired experiences and implements its 'WeAssure' programme which enhances the existing hygiene and cleaning protocols across. The programme, it said, has been developed in collaboration with medical professionals and disinfection experts.

The conglomerate also has an integrated foods manufacturing facility at Khurda, which will manufacture its packaged food brands including ‘Aashirvaad’ atta, ‘Bingo!’ snacks, ‘Sunfeast’ biscuits, ‘and YiPPee!’ noodles, among others. It also supports rural livelihoods in Odisha through its agarbatti brand Mangaldeep.

The cigarettes-to-hotels conglomerate had reported a consolidated net profit of ₹3343.44 crore for the quarter ended June 30, 2021. The Kolkata-headquartered company had reported net profit of ₹2,567.07 crore in the corresponding quarter last fiscal.

