NEW DELHI: Cigarettes-to-hotels conglomerate, ITC has launched an app for ITC Hotels for services such as room and restaurant reservations, food delivery and takeaway, and loyalty membership , across its own hotels and its Welcomhotels and Fortune Hotels in some locations.

The app, the company said, will enable its patrons to book stays in about 55 of its hotels and resorts. The company, in a release said, business travellers can also book stays at their organizations' contracted corporate rates via the app.

Anil Chadha, divisional chief executive, ITC Hotels, said “The mobile app is a natural progression for the brand that prides itself on moving with the times and serving its customers in the most modern and efficient way possible. We are living in a digital world and want our guests to enjoy the experience with the convenience, efficacy, innovative and interactive interface that it offers, along with benefits and privileges."

The app will also enable food delivery and takeaway across 14 cities including Delhi NCR, Mumbai, Kolkata, Chennai, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Goa, Agra, Jaipur, Vadodara, Amritsar, Coimbatore. Two other cities Bhubaneswar and Guntur will be added soon, he said.

These would be clubbed under 'Gourmet Couch', its pan-India food delivery initiative. The app will offer table reservations at about 75 of the its restaurants.

Last year, ITC Hotels set up a new luxury hotel brand Mementos. This new brand will strengthen the hotel division’s asset-right strategy where the group is rapidly expanding its footprint across the country, through management contracts with standalone hotels, the company had said.

ITC reported a consolidated net profit of ₹4,056 crore for the third quarter ended December, up 15% from ₹3,526 crore clocked in the year-ago period.

