ITC Hotels launches new app for hotel, restaurant and food delivery bookings

Anil Chadha, divisional chief executive, ITC Hotels, said “The mobile app is a natural progression for the brand that prides itself on moving with the times and serving its customers in the most modern and efficient way possible. We are living in a digital world and want our guests to enjoy the experience with the convenience, efficacy, innovative and interactive interface that it offers, along with benefits and privileges."

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}