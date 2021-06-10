NEW DELHI: ITC Hotels-owned hospitality brand Welcomhotel on Thursday announced the launch of its second property in Himachal Pradesh.

Located in Chail, Welcomhotel Tavleen is a 65-room property being run by ITC Hotels on a management contract basis. Out of total 65-rooms, 18 are cottages along with a luxury suite.

With this, the Welcomhotel brand currently has a portfolio of around 19 properties across India. It aims to take the brand to 25 properties in the next 12 months.

The first property in the state -- Welcomhotel Shimla -- was inaugurated six months ago.

“With the new “work from anywhere" and the “workation" concept gaining popularity, Welcomhotel Tavleen Chail is the leisure destination for work and pleasure," said Nakul Anand, executive director at ITC Ltd.

The food & beverages (F&B) offerings at the new property include WelcomCafe Monal, Welcomsthalika, and Swizzle bar. The hotel also has K by Kaya Kalp spa.

As travel gradually picks up after the devastating second wave, the hospitality firm said that it is promoting the platinum level certification that the chain has received under DNV’s My Care Infection risk management programme for its ‘WeAssure’ health and safety initiative. ITC said it is actively allaying fears of infection among guests.

At select hotels, ITC said that meals are being served in-room as packaged meals to maintain safety norms. Select hotels including the new Welcomhotel Chail, are also offering activities for children and complimentary laundry among other perks to woo travellers.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.