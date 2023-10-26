ITC Hotels overhauls policies in talent war

Hotels companies have faced severe attrition in the last two years thanks to poaching by rival hotel companies as well as other sectors. When the travel industry rapidly opened up after the pandemic, attrition in the hotels segment jumped to as much as 45%. While the number has since slowed to around 30%, it is still more than pre-pandemic levels of 20%. “ITC has been 30-40% below industry levels, and that pattern maintained pre, through and post pandemic," said Bose.

