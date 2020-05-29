ITC Hotels partners with Swiggy for food delivery

NEW DELHI: ITC Hotels has tied up with online food delivery company, Swiggy, to list and deliver a curated set of dishes from across its properties as the hotel group hopes reaching India's diners at a time when restaurants remain shut for dine-in.

ITC will offer 'curated menus' to Swiggy users in most major cities in India, bringing local offerings from a region for diners, the company said in a statement on Friday.

ITC will start home delivery from across several properties including ITC Maurya (New Delhi), ITC Royal Bengal (Kolkata), ITC Grand Chola (Chennai), ITC Gardenia (Bengaluru), ITC Windsor (Bengaluru), ITC Kohenur (Hyderabad), ITC Rajputana (Jaipur), ITC Grand Goa (Goa) and Welcomhotel in Bengaluru.

For instance, ITC Maurya will show up for Swiggy users in Delhi.

The dishes listed on Swiggy span Paneer Makhani to Rarra Gosht in main course, apart from paninis, burgers and baked vegetables. There is also a dessert and breads section.

Subsequently, ITC Hotels and Welcomhotel properties will be added to the home delivery initiative.

ITC has already rolled out quick take-aways from its properties but wants to make deliveries more convenient and reach a wider set of consumers through Swiggy.

Swiggy will enable ‘no contact’ deliveries on all pre-paid orders, which involves a delivery partner leaving the food at the doorstep rather than an in-person exchange, ITC said in the statement.

“In keeping with the current requirements, special training programmes are conducted and precautions for personal, social, and workplaces are being explained to all associates for awareness and practice. We are re-engineering our guest experiences with zero/low associate engagement (including digital ordering and e-payment solutions). The partnership with Swiggy will assist us in responsibly delivering our unique culinary experiences using their advanced distribution network," Anil Chadha, chief operating officer (COO), ITC Hotels said in the statement.

Customers will be able to indulge in curated gourmet dishes from popular restaurants of the ITC Hotels chain across India through the Swiggy app, said Vivek Sunder, COO, Swiggy.

