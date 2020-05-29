ITC Hotels partners with Swiggy for food delivery

“In keeping with the current requirements, special training programmes are conducted and precautions for personal, social, and workplaces are being explained to all associates for awareness and practice. We are re-engineering our guest experiences with zero/low associate engagement (including digital ordering and e-payment solutions). The partnership with Swiggy will assist us in responsibly delivering our unique culinary experiences using their advanced distribution network," Anil Chadha, chief operating officer (COO), ITC Hotels said in the statement.