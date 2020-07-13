ITC Hotels partners Zomato for food delivery across India

NEW DELHI: With pandemic hitting the hospitality industry hard, luxury hotels are opening their kitchens for online orders. ITC Hotels on Monday announced that it has partnered with online food delivery platform Zomato to offer contactless deliveries on all pre-paid orders from the hotel chain's takeaway menu which will be available on the food delivery platform.

ITC Hotels joins the likes of luxury hotel chains such as The Oberoi, JW Marriott, The Park and Accor which have opened their kitchens for takeaways. Hilton, Hyatt and Marriott already have a partnership with food delivery platform Swiggy and Zomato in multiple cities as they look to diversify revenue streams. Meanwhile, Tata group's Indian Hotels Company Ltd (IHCL), which owns Taj hotels, have launched its online food delivery platform called Qmin.

ITC Hotels joins the likes of luxury hotel chains such as The Oberoi, JW Marriott, The Park and Accor which have opened their kitchens for takeaways. Hilton, Hyatt and Marriott already have a partnership with food delivery platform Swiggy and Zomato in multiple cities as they look to diversify revenue streams. Meanwhile, Tata group's Indian Hotels Company Ltd (IHCL), which owns Taj hotels, have launched its online food delivery platform called Qmin.

ITC Hotels has introduced two gourmet experiences ‘Gourmet Couch’ and ‘Flavours’ which are now available on Zomato as well. While Gourmet Couch offers curated menu from ITC Hotels signature brands, ‘Flavours’ provides indigenous and locally sourced dishes as well as authentic global cuisine.

Anil Chadha, chief operating officer, ITC Hotels said that in a world where change is the order of the day, it has been our endeavour to ensure our patrons continue to enjoy their favourite cuisine through an outreach dining experience in the comfort and safety of their home.

"As part of ITC Hotels, Responsible Luxury initiative, the ‘WeAssure’ programme follows a stringent hygiene and safety protocol for pan-India home delivery of food to their valued guests. The collaboration with Zomato will further assist us in responsibly delivering our unique culinary experiences using their advanced distribution network across the country," he added.

ITC Hotels also said the special take-out counter at each ITC Hotel has been enhanced with hand sanitizers and thermometers to corroborate the health parameters of local food delivery partners.

“With the growing trend of celebrations at home, we believe that ITC’s exclusive gourmet and indigenous food offerings powered by our wide on-ground delivery network will offer great food delivery options for consumers celebrating small and large occasions," added Mohit Sardana, chief operating officer - food delivery, Zomato.

Zomato has implemented safety measures such as restaurants following WHO practices, contactless delivery, wearing masks, temperature checks and sanitization stations for both kitchen staff and delivery partners, and mandated use of Aarogya Setu app.

ITC Hotels would commence the home delivery and takeaway service across several properties across nine cities including New Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata, Hyderabad, Bengaluru, Jaipur, Agra and Goa. The delivery service will also be available across Welcomhotel in Bengaluru, Vadodara and Coimbatore.

