NEW DELHI: ITC Hotels has signed its first property in Udaipur under its Mementos by ITC Hotels brand. Mementos, the company's luxury brand, has signed Ekaaya, Udaipur, as its first property in the country. The property, the company said, is spread over 106 acres and will have 130 rooms and will be managed by Mementos.

Mementos is a destination-led luxury brand by the tobacco conglomerate's hospitality business. ITC Hotels has five other existing brands – its flagship ITC, Welcomhotel, Fortune, WelcomHeritage and Storii.

Anil Chadha, chief executive, ITC Hotels, said the hotel company's footprint was expanding across the country. “The 'asset right' strategy supports our endeavour to create and curate immersive experiences for all travellers. Our brand Mementos helps us deliver unique luxury stays across different destinations."

Vijendra Singh Choudhary, owner of Ekaaya, said ITC Hotels has an expertise in this space and would be the right fit to run this hotel.

With the emerging trend of families and friends travelling together and guests preferring to holiday in small groups, Ekaaya accommodation designs lend to greater customisation. The accommodation is spread across the green acres in clusters each of which comes with an exclusive pool.

The company also launched a 96-key Fortune Resort in Benaulim, Goa, this week. Earlier this month, ITC Hotels operated Welcomhotel had announced the launch of a 107-key property in Bhubaneswar. Next month, Welcomhotel, the company's new-age traveller brand, will launch another hotel in Guntur.

The cigarettes-to-hotels conglomerate had reported a consolidated net profit of ₹3343.44 crore for the quarter ended 30 June. The Kolkata-headquartered company had reported a net profit of ₹2,567.07 crore in year-ago period.

