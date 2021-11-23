NEW DELHI: ITC Ltd's subsidiary ITC Hotels has signed another management contract hotel, a 297-key property under its Mementos brand in Shimla. The hotel, the company said, is the third of its signings after Udaipur and Jaipur.

Anil Chadha, chief executive, ITC Hotels, said Himachal Pradesh is one of the key hill destinations that witnessed huge footfalls post pandemic. "With demand mainly stemming from road trips to nearby destinations, Shimla is poised to receive high influx of domestic tourism and destination weddings as well."

Pankaj Gupta, owner of Mementos Shimla, said the company was building one of the largest hotels in the hills, in the heart of Shimla. "We had to choose a partner that has the ability and experience in managing large luxury hotels. We are extremely confident that this alliance will deliver outstanding luxury experience to guests".

Mementos Shimla has a 7500 sq. ft. banquet space to cater to the rising demand for destination weddings in the hills. The company will target leisure and Bleisure (business and leisure) customers. Mementos Shimla is a 30-minute drive from the city's airport and 10 minute drive from its railway station.

ITC Hotels has over 100 hotels across 70 destinations in the country under six brands; ‘ITC Hotel’ which is at the luxury end; ‘Welcomhotel’ in the 5-star segment, ‘Fortune’ in the mid-market to upscale segment and ‘WelcomHeritage’ in the heritage leisure segment. Mementos is the hotel company's newly launched management contract arm which puts together hotels across varied destinations.

According to Gurugram-based hospitality consultancy firm Hotelivate in a report, in the fiscal year 2020-21, the existing branded rooms supply in India went up by 3.3% over the previous fiscal year, increasing the total number of branded rooms in the country to 1.44 lakh. This takes into account the 4,093 new rooms that opened during the year.

ITC reported a 14% year-on-year rise in its September quarter net profit to ₹3,697 crore. Revenue rose to ₹3,697.18 crore from ₹3252.62 crore in the corresponding quarter last year.

