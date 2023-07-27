comScore
ITC announced plans to separate its hotel business from its cigarettes and food units on Monday, sparking investors concerns. The company plans to retain a 40% stake in the entity while ITC shareholders hold the rest. CMD Sanjiv Puri said that the demerged entity would have a 'royalty-like' arrangement for use of the other ITC brands and assets.

“ITC will stay invested in the hotels business with this holding and also draw synergies for its foods vertical from the demerged entity. The hotel entity will have a strong balance sheet and also be debt-free. It can also raise capital either through debt, equity or from strategic investors," Puri told analysts over a con-call.

The final approval for the spin-off is scheduled to be voted on at a board meeting in mid-August.

EXPLAINED: ITC shares plunge more than 7% in 2 Days - Why did the de-merger spook the market? 

ITC has over 120 hotels and 11,600 keys across more than 70 locations and competes with Tata Group's Indian Hotels Co. While the business has contributed less than 5% to ITC's revenue and earnings before interest and taxes over the last decade, analysts at Jefferies recently noted that it accounted for over 20% of capital expenditure.

Puri insisted on Thursday that the ITC's financial ratios, “would improve substantially" after the demerger. The company expects return on capital employed to rise 18% to 20%, while return on invested capital will go up to the double digits.

“It is win-win situation for all. The hotels entity will get the backing of ITC's institutional strength, brand and goodwill…this is the best arrangement at this point of time. I do not see any change in the direction of asset-right strategy, except if the new entity gets a trophy property where investments are needed," Puri said.

(With inputs from agencies)

27 Jul 2023
