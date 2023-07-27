ITC Hotels to have 'royalty-like' arrangement to use ITC brands after demerger: Sanjiv Puri1 min read 27 Jul 2023, 08:01 PM IST
ITC plans to separate its hotel business from its cigarettes and food units, retaining a 40% stake. The move has sparked investor concerns.
ITC announced plans to separate its hotel business from its cigarettes and food units on Monday, sparking investors concerns. The company plans to retain a 40% stake in the entity while ITC shareholders hold the rest. CMD Sanjiv Puri said that the demerged entity would have a 'royalty-like' arrangement for use of the other ITC brands and assets.
