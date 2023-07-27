ITC's Sanjiv Puri explains why the company will hold 40% stake in ITC Hotels

ITC Ltd plans to retain a 40% stake in its demerged ITC Hotels business, which will have an asset-light model and be debt-free, according to chairman Sanjiv Puri. The new entity will raise capital as needed and benefit from synergies with ITC's foods vertical.
Cigarettes-to-hotel major ITC Ltd held its investor conference call on July 27, 2023. The chairman and managing director, Sanjiv Puri, explained the reason why the company chose to retain 40% stake in the demerged ITC Hotels.
Puri said, the demerged entity to have a 'royalty-like' arrangement for use of the other ITC brands and assets. “ITC will stay invested in the hotels business with this holding and also draw synergies for its foods vertical from the demerged entity. The hotel entity will have a strong balance sheet and also be debt-free. It can also raise capital either through debt, equity or from strategic investors," he told analysts over a con-call.
The final approval for the spin-off is scheduled to be voted on at a board meeting in mid-August.
He further said, the new entity (ITC Hotels) will be able to raise capital from strategic investors when required, adding, it will work on a asset-light model requiring modest amount.
On July 24, 2023, board of ITC Ltd gave its in-principle approval to demerge the hotels business - a move long expected and speculated by its investors. However, the stock price fell nearly 4% post the announcement and another 3%. on the next day as investors didn't quite like the details of the demerger.
In the new entity, ITC will directly hold 40 per cent of equity while the balance 60 per cent will be owned by the shareholders of the company.
ITC has over 120 hotels and 11,600 keys across more than 70 locations and competes with Tata Group's Indian Hotels Co. While the business has contributed less than 5% to ITC's revenue and earnings before interest and taxes over the last decade, analysts at Jefferies recently noted that it accounted for over 20% of capital expenditure.
Puri insisted on Thursday that the ITC's financial ratios, “would improve substantially" after the demerger. The company expects return on capital employed to rise 18% to 20%, while return on invested capital will go up to the double digits.
“It is win-win situation for all. The hotels entity will get the backing of ITC's institutional strength, brand and goodwill…this is the best arrangement at this point of time. I do not see any change in the direction of asset-right strategy, except if the new entity gets a trophy property where investments are needed," Puri said.