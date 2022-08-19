ITC, IHCL in fray to run ITDC’s The Ashok4 min read . Updated: 19 Aug 2022, 12:25 AM IST
A roadshow will be held at the hotel on 22 Aug, where external consultants have been invited to participate
NEW DELHI : ITC Ltd, Indian Hotels Co. Ltd (IHCL) and DS Group have shown interest in bidding to develop and manage state-run India Tourism Development Corp.’s (ITDC) 550-room The Ashok hotel in the heart of the capital city, two people familiar with the development said.