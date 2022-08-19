ITC, IHCL in fray to run ITDC’s The Ashok

Hospitality firms, including DS Group, ITC and Tata group’s IHCL, have done the groundwork to bid for the hotel, the people cited above said, requesting anonymity. To refurbish The Ashok, the consultant suggested that the successful bidder would have to spend ₹450 crore. In addition, the new operator of the hotel will be required to pay a minimum of ₹150 crore as an upfront premium, and the annual rentals for the lease will be decided separately. This rental amount will go up by 5% annually. The property will also likely have a profit-sharing model.