ITC inaugurates spices processing plant in Andhra Pradesh

“We have invested in setting up a world-class export-oriented spices facility in Andhra Pradesh that will offer the finest quality of spices to the world conforming to global food safety export norms, whilst anchoring local agri-value chains. We are indeed delighted that the unit will also be a flag-bearer of sustainability and inclusion owing to its 360 degree initiatives that will support enhanced farmer incomes, foster women empowerment, support large-scale livelihoods as well as promote extensive use of renewable energy," said Sanjiv Puri, chairman, ITC Ltd.