Bengaluru-based IT company ITC Infotech has collaborated with Harvard Business School to develop a “unique and industry-defining" productivity framework with professor Prithwiraj Choudhury, Lumry Family Associate Professor at Harvard Business School.

ITC Infotech's Work from Anywhere (I-WFA) framework aims to set the bar for working in the new paradigm of delivering outcomes for both clients and employees leveraging an efficient and seamless operating framework.

ITC Infotech, together with Feedback Insights, a B2B and B2B2C research firm conducted a survey across employees and clients across geographies to build a framework that is succinct and data backed. This framework is in line with ITC Infotech's strategic pillars of customer and employee centricity.

Technology has not only helped drive business outcomes but has also redefined the future of work which is – digital, distributed, flexible, outcome-driven, and secure. ITC Infotech said this framework has enabled it to explore innovative ways of collaboration in a distributed workplace model with a decentralized workforce.

“Working alongside Prithwi, we have constructed this framework balancing productivity from the customer's viewpoint and flexibility from the employee's viewpoint while keeping the axis of data security at the core. We are confident that this data driven framework will help the technology industry embrace the new workplace model we find ourselves in," said Sudip Singh, MD & CEO, ITC Infotech.

"A big question being asked by business leaders around the world today is if work from anywhere is possible across industries and what it takes to make it possible. I believe that I-WFA has the potential to create value for companies by facilitating hire-from-anywhere, enhancing greater workplace inclusion, increasing productivity, enabling cost savings and operational benefits," said Choudhury of Harvard Business School.

