ITC launches new variant of its Savlon sanitizer brand

New Delhi: ITC ltd., on Wednesday announced the launch of a new variant of its Savlon sanitizer brand even as consumer appetite for branded sanitizers has cooled off from unusual high of last year.

ITC said it is launching a Savlon moisturizing sanitizer—in line with consumer demand for products that prevent dryness post usage.

ITC’s hygiene brand Savlon benefitted with heightened demand for its soaps, hand wash and sanitizers as the pandemic struck last year. The company ramped up new launches and supplies, especially for its sanitizers.

Most companies such as Reckitt Benckiser, Hindustan Unilever Ltd, Marico, Dabur India among others pushed supplies of sanitizers in the market.

“ITC Savlon has fast tracked innovations in line with emerging trends, rapidly scaled up capacity and swiftly positioned new innovations in the market. This focused and integrated effort to address Indian consumer's needs will continue. Savlon Moisturizing Sanitizer adds to our portfolio of health and hygiene innovations and introduces a relevant solution for consumers who are looking for a skin friendly but effective sanitizer," Sameer Satpathy, divisional chief executive, personal care products business, ITC Limited, said in a statement.

ITC Ltd earlier said that its Savlon brand could touch Rs1,000 crore in consumer spends this fiscal year.

ITC's launch comes as several companies such as Marico and Dabur have dialled down marketing spends on sanitizers owing to slow demand with coronavirus infections receding even as smaller companies undercut their bigger rivals with cheaper products.

Companies that have strong health and hygiene portfolio with hand sanitizers include — RB, HUL and ITC. The market for hand sanitizers grew sharply in India to reach Rs1,000 crore in 2020, with a market penetration that zoomed past low single-digits pre-covid to 45% at the end of that year, Mint reported earlier.

