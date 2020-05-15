NEW DELHI: Packaged consumer goods to hotels major ITC Ltd has launched Savlon hand sanitisers at 50 paise per sachet.

The company, which had commenced production of Savlon sanitizers earlier this year, said the product in a sachet format addressed the issues of accessibility, affordability and availability.

Designed for one-time use, the Savlon sanitiser sachet is cost-effective and developed with the help of Swiss flavour and fragrance manufacturer Givaudan.

“We are amidst an unprecedented global health crisis and it is imperative to accelerate our efforts in introducing innovative solutions to help fight the pandemic," Sameer Satpathy, chief executive, personal care products business division, ITC Ltd said in a statement. “Precautionary measures of personal hygiene have today become a household need, besides social distancing, to contain the spread of this contagion."

Earlier this year, ITC had said, amid an unprecedented surge in demand for hygiene products such as sanitisers, the company had repurposed its perfume facility in Himachal Pradesh to help produce an additional 125,000 litres of Savlon hand sanitisers.

In its April report on covid-19 consumption habits in India, market researcher Nieslen said over 55% consumers it surveyed intend to buy more personal hygiene and safety products. Another 56% said they will increase spending on healthy, organic food, medical needs, fitness, and mediclaim.

Nielsen said there was an upswing in demand for products such as hand sanitizers, floor cleaners and hand washes since March. The hand sanitizers category witnessed growth of 340% in March across trade channels. This led to an unprecedented surge of new players—152—in this category. Similarly, growth was seen across the hand wash and floor cleaner categories.

“The launch of Savlon sanitiser in a single-use sachet at the incredibly low price marks a major milestone in the brand's history. It delivers the same standards of quality and reliability that Savlon stands for, but for the first time at a price point that makes it available to millions of new consumers," Ajit Pal, regional director, south Asia, fragrances division, Givaudan, said in a statement.

