ITC Ltd raises stake in Mother Sparsh.

“This has reference to our letters dated 26th November, 2021, 18th December, 2021 and 15th March, 2022 in connection with acquisition of 16% of the share capital of Mother Sparsh (on a fully diluted basis). We write to advise that the company today has entered into an agreement to acquire further 1000 compulsorily convertible preference shares of ₹10 each of Mother Sparsh. The said shares, once acquired, will take the Company’s shareholding in Mother Sparsh to 22% (on a fully diluted basis)," ITC said in its filing late on Tuesday.