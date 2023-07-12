ITC board backs reappointing Sanjiv Puri for five more years as CMD

ITC board backs reappointing Sanjiv Puri for five more years as CMD1 min read 12 Jul 2023, 12:04 AM IST
ITC Ltd's board has recommended the reappointment of Sanjiv Puri as chairman and managing director for an additional five years, starting from July 22, 2024. The proposal will be put forward during the company's annual general meeting in August. Puri has been with ITC since 1986 and has held various leadership positions. Under his leadership, the company has focused on innovation, digital acceleration, cost optimization, and customer centricity. In FY23, Puri's total compensation was INR 16.31 crore ($2.19 million), a 53% increase from the previous year.
New Delhi: ITC Ltd’s board has recommended the reappointment of Sanjiv Puri as chairman and managing director for an additional period of five years with effect from 22 July 2024. Puri will complete his current term as managing director on 21 July 2024.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×