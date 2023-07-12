ITC board backs reappointing Sanjiv Puri for five more years as CMD

New Delhi: ITC Ltd’s board has recommended the reappointment of Sanjiv Puri as chairman and managing director for an additional period of five years with effect from 22 July 2024. Puri will complete his current term as managing director on 21 July 2024.

ITC has proposed a resolution seeking Puri’s reappointment during the company’s 112th annual general meeting to be held in August, the company said in its annual report released on Tuesday.

Puri, 60, was appointed chief executive of ITC in February 2017 and redesignated as the managing director in May 2018. He was appointed as the chairman effective 13 May 2019. Puri joined ITC in January 1986 and held several business leadership positions and also handled a wide range of responsibilities in manufacturing, operations and information and digital technology.

Puri served as the chief operating officer of ITC between July 2016 and January 2017, and prior to that, as president—FMCG businesses since December 2014. Earlier, he was the divisional chief executive of the tobacco division since December 2009, with additional responsibility for the company’s trade marketing and distribution vertical from August 2012. Puri has been at the helm of the “ITC Next" strategy over the last four years that focuses on innovation across every node of business, digital acceleration, cost optimization, customer centricity, investing in new vectors of growth and ensuring supply chain agility.

Puri is an alumnus of the Indian Institute of Technology, Kanpur, and the Wharton School of Business.

In FY23, Puri’s total compensation stood at ₹16.31 crore, an increase of 53% from the previous year. ITC’s shares rose 1.53% on Tuesday on BSE.

Meanwhile, commenting on its fast-moving consumer goods business, ITC said it is “focused" on rapidly scaling up the FMCG businesses anchored on strong growth platforms and a future-ready portfolio.

ITC is also proactively pursuing value accretive acquisition, joint venture and collaboration opportunities towards accelerating growth and value creation of its FMCG business, the company said in its FY23 annual report.

“It is noteworthy that your company is well poised to address value-added adjacencies and categories of the future by leveraging the over 25 powerful mother brands it has established over the years. ..Simultaneously, the FMCG Businesses continue to make strategic investments in building categories of the future," it said.

Over the years, ITC has also invested big in setting up Integrated Consumer Goods Manufacturing and Logistics facilities (ICMLs) proximal to large demand centres.