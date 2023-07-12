ITC board backs reappointing Sanjiv Puri for five more years as CMD

Puri served as the chief operating officer of ITC between July 2016 and January 2017, and prior to that, as president—FMCG businesses since December 2014. Earlier, he was the divisional chief executive of the tobacco division since December 2009, with additional responsibility for the company’s trade marketing and distribution vertical from August 2012. Puri has been at the helm of the “ITC Next" strategy over the last four years that focuses on innovation across every node of business, digital acceleration, cost optimization, customer centricity, investing in new vectors of growth and ensuring supply chain agility.