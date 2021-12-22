ITC Master Chef, Havmor Ice Cream tie up to sell frozen snacks on mobile carts

Listen to this article Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

NEW DELHI : ITC Master Chef Frozen Snacks — a brand of frozen foods — has partnered with Havmor Ice cream brand to sell its range of products in what the company said is part of ITC's new route-to-market distribution strategy. ITC will leverage 100 ice cream carts for this purpose.

Havmor is an ice-cream brand owned by South Korean company Lotte. Its mobile carts will sell ITC's burger patties, fries, pizza pockets, kebabs, vegetable patty among other snacks. These carts will be located at 100 different locations across Delhi-NCR; the carts can be located via Google MyMap.

ITC will use the carts largely between November to March—a lean period for sales of ice-creams.

“This partnership allows ITC Master Chef to use Havmor Ice cream’s pushcart distribution network during peak season for frozen snacks (November to March) which is generally the non-peak season for ice cream in markets where winter is dominant," ITC said in a statement.

The distribution tie-up will give ITC Master Chef an opportunity to expand the availability and accessibility of its range of frozen food offerings during winters when demand for frozen foods is up 30% compared to summers.

For Havmor, the partnership creates an incremental earning opportunity for its channel partners and vendors and helps the company leverage its operating costs during the ice cream low season, ITC said.

The move is aimed at fulfilling the demand for convenience foods in the country, said Ashu Phakey, vice president and business head (frozen foods), ITC Limited.

Given that the frozen supply chain in India is evolving, leveraging the existing eco system to expand reach at optimized cost will continue to remain a focus area, Anand said.