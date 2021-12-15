At its first investor meet held on Tuesday, cigarette-to-hotels conglomerate ITC Ltd expressed willingness to list its IT arm, make selective acquisitions in consumer goods, and demerge the hotels business, depending on the recovery of the tourism industry.

“The endeavour is to achieve double-digit growth in both top line and bottom line over the medium term," chairman Sanjiv Puri said at the event, which was eagerly awaited by investors. In 2015, ITC had set a target of ₹1 billion from its consumer business by 2030. The management on Tuesday said the target was “aspirational". On any action within ITC’s fast moving consumer goods (FMCG) business, Puri did not confirm or speak of any possible demerger, but said nothing is set in stone and the board keeps evaluating.

ITC Infotech Ltd is an area of strong potential, and the company is open to merger and acquisition (M&A) opportunities for it, top executives said. In a presentation uploaded on the exchanges post the virtual Investor Day meet, ITC also said it plans to partner startups through direct and indirect investments. The company also reiterated evaluation of the hotel business structure as highlighted in FY20, when it had pointed to an “alternative structure" aimed at “value creation".

The company also outlined a capex of around ₹3,000 crore per annum, totalling ₹10,000 crore over the next three years. “Most capex (35-45%) will go into FMCG to put up more lines and improve capabilities. Next biggest user of capex (around 25%) will be paperboards, which is a capacity-led growth industry," according to notes shared by analysts who attended the meet. In its hotels business, ITC could look at 10% of the capex over the next three years. This is likely to come down as the company pursues an asset-light model. The company pointed to some recovery in the hotel industry on account of improved mobility.

Mint had earlier reported that ITC could consider a demerger of ITC Infotech, a wholly owned subsidiary providing technology solutions and services to enterprises across industries such as banking and financial services, healthcare, manufacturing, consumer goods, and travel and hospitality.

Analysts have termed ITC’s readiness to host the meeting—a long-standing investor demand—a welcome step to improve transparency and disclosure levels. Shares of the company rose last week when ITC said it will conduct the meeting.

ITC’s efforts to expand its FMCG business that fetches ₹22,000 crore every year could also see it indulge in M&A activity; however, the company will not do any costly purchases, choosing only “value-accretive" targets. In the past, ITC has acquired brands such as disinfectant brand Savlon and floor cleaning product Nimyle; more recently, it added spices brand Sunrise to its portfolio.

Within its personal care and hygiene portfolio, ITC will invest in future-facing categories and develop new high-margin opportunities in health and hygiene, skin care and home care. The company said it will also leverage consumer trends, build deeper engagement as well as dip into new consumer touchpoints to drive innovation in its food portfolio. ITC also listed premiumization as a key growth plank for its foods division that spans brands across packaged wheat flour and cookies.

