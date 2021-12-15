ITC open to listing of IT arm, M&As in FMCG

The company also outlined a capex of around ₹3,000 crore per annum, totalling ₹10,000 crore over the next three years. “Most capex (35-45%) will go into FMCG to put up more lines and improve capabilities. Next biggest user of capex (around 25%) will be paperboards, which is a capacity-led growth industry," according to notes shared by analysts who attended the meet. In its hotels business, ITC could look at 10% of the capex over the next three years. This is likely to come down as the company pursues an asset-light model. The company pointed to some recovery in the hotel industry on account of improved mobility.