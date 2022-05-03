ITC partners IIT Delhi to support research on sustainability

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
ITC will leverage technical expertise of institutions such as IITs and support R&D activities in identified areas, which will accelerate India’s journey towards achieving its Sustainable Development Goals
NEW DELHI: ITC Ltd., the cigarette-to-hotel conglomerate, on Tuesday said it has signed an MoU with Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Delhi, to back research that will help India achieve its Sustainable Development Goals.
The research will focus on disciplines under STEM - science, technology, engineering and mathematics.
Currently, the areas identified for research are energy storage, low carbon cold transportation, and plastic bio-degradation. The partnership will identify more areas of research in the near future.
“ITC has over the years pursued a mission of environmental stewardship through a wide spectrum of large-scale interventions together with a mosaic of programmes for societal development. The company has embarked on the next horizon of sustainable excellence with a comprehensive Sustainability 2.0 vision, which resolves to ‘Build Back Better’," said Prabhakar Lingareddy, executive vice president and head of social investments, ITC.
Lingareddy said the company’s redefined Sustainability 2.0 Vision calls for inclusive strategies that can support more livelihoods, pursue newer pathways to fight climate change, support circular economy and enable transition to a net zero ecosystem, thus contributing meaningfully to the nation’s NDC commitments and SDG Goals.
ITC will leverage technical expertise of institutions such as IITs and support R&D activities in identified areas, which will accelerate India’s journey towards achieving its Sustainable Development Goals, the company said.
ITC businesses include selling cigarettes, paperboards, packaged consumer products, among other things. In FY21, the company reported a turnover of ₹48,524.54 crore. It also has interests in agriculture and hospitality.
The need for sustainable and functional products are driving new innovations, said Sunil Khare, Dean, Research & Development, IIT Delhi.
“The collaboration will combine the cutting-edge research at IIT Delhi with application know-how of ITC to accelerate innovation and develop solutions for a variety of end-use applications of our customers and society at large," he added.