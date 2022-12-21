ITC pushes milk biscuit brand in Tamil Nadu

ITC pushes milk biscuit brand in Tamil Nadu1 min read . 01:31 PM IST
NEW DELHI: ITC Ltd. on Wednesday announced the launch of its new Sunfeast Supermilk biscuit brand in Tamil Nadu. The state currently contributes to around 40% of the milk biscuit industry.
Sunfeast is making a strategic foray into this segment to leverage the large business opportunity, ITC said in a statement. The product will compete with Britannia’s Milk Bikis.
“Sunfeast has been a trusted brand in Tamil Nadu, delivering a wide range of offerings that cater to the preferences of every member of the household. The love and support we have received over the past two decades, has encouraged us to embark on this extensive mission to carefully craft a product that is uniquely representative of Tamil Nadu - the all new Sunfeast Supermilk. It contains Naatu Maatu paal that is the preferred choice of Tamil Nadu mothers. It also contains the extra punch of milk compared to its previous packs," said Ali Harris Shere, Chief Operating Officer, biscuits and cakes cluster, foods division, ITC Ltd.
In a first, ITC has roped in two celebrity mothers to endorse the biscuit brand. South Indian celebrities Simran Bagga and Sneha Prasann will feature in two television commercials.
“The TVC featuring Bagga puts focus on the hectic routine followed by today’s kids and their need for a Strong milk biscuit, just like the need for a strong coffee by a father post a tiresome day of work. The TVC featuring Prasanna moves the action outdoors to a friendly football session where a playful group of kids demand a strong milk biscuit in response to their coach’s need for a strong tea post the match," ITC said in its statement.
The commercials have been conceptualised by agency Mind Your Language based in Chennai.
ITC’s Sunfeast portfolio of brands includes biscuits, noodles and dairy beverages such as protein shakes and smoothies. In FY19, Sunfeast crossed ₹3,800 crore in sales.