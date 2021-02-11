ITC Q3 results: Net profit drops to 3,663 crore, operating profit down 7%

Gross revenue grew 5% year-on-year to ₹12,491.63 in Q3FY21, on the back of strong agribusiness and FMCG-other business. Total revenue from the services and products rose to ₹12,491 crore in the December quarter from ₹11,912 crore a year ago. Total expenses increased 11.2% to ₹9,765.56 crore in the December quarter against ₹8,779.1 crore in the same period a year ago.

