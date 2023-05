FMCG major ITC Ltd on Thursday announced a final dividend ₹6.75 and a special dividend of ₹2.75 per ordinary share of ₹1 each for the financial year ended 31 March, 2023.

The said dividend will be paid between 14 August, 2023 and 17 August, 2023. The company has fixed 30 May, 2023 as the record date for the said dividend.

ITC had declared an interim dividend of ₹6 in February 2023, thus taking the total dividend for the financial year ended 31 March, 2023 to Rs15.50 per ordinary share of ₹1 each.

FMCG major ITC Ltd on Thursday reported an 22.7 per cent year-on-year rise in its consolidated net profit to ₹5,225.02 crore for the quarter ended March 2023 (Q4FY23) . The cigarette maker had reported a profit of ₹4259.68 crore in the year-ago period.

Revenue from operations (excluding excise duty) for the company went up 5.6 percent YoY to ₹16,398 crore from ₹15,531 crore in the year-ago period. Both topline and bottomline beat analysts' estimates.

The company's consolidated total income for the quarter under review stood at ₹19,667.94 crore from ₹18,252.64 crore in the year ago period.

The cigarette business grew 14 percent YoY to clock revenue of ₹7,355.83 crore in the March quarter. FMCG revenue jumped 19 percent to ₹4,944.95 crore and hotels business revenue almost doubled to ₹781 crore.,

The company's EBITDA stood at ₹6,209 crore during the quarter up by 18.9% YoY from ₹5,224 crore recorded during the year-ago quarter.

The company reported a rise of 430 basis points in its Q4FY23 EBITDA (Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation, and Amortisation) margin at 37.9% versus 33.6% on a year-on-year (YoY) basis.

ITC share price declined over 2% after the company reported its earnings for the quarter ended March 2023. ITC stock fell as much as 2.02% to trade at ₹419 apiece on the BSE.