ITC raises stake in Delectable Technologies to 27%

Multi-business conglomerate ITC Ltd has raised its holding in Delectable Technologies Private Limited to 27 per cent, the company informed the stock exchanges. The Kolkata-headquartered company said it completed the third tranche of 1,964 compulsorily convertible preference shares of ₹10 each of Delectable on December 20.

"The company has acquired on 20th December, 2021, in the third tranche, 1,964 Compulsorily Convertible Preference Shares of ( 10/- each of Delectable Technologies Private Limited (Delectable). With the aforesaid acquisition, the Company's shareholding m Delectable aggregates 27.34% of its share capital on a fully diluted basis," the company statement said on Tuesday. {{name}} {{#items}} {{{headline}}}

"The company has acquired on 20th December, 2021, in the third tranche, 1,964 Compulsorily Convertible Preference Shares of ( 10/- each of Delectable Technologies Private Limited (Delectable). With the aforesaid acquisition, the Company's shareholding m Delectable aggregates 27.34% of its share capital on a fully diluted basis," the company statement said on Tuesday.

Delectable operates the Azgo app and vending machines that sells snacks and other fast-moving consumer goods.

Last week, ITC Ltd had bought 8.70 per cent equity stake in D2C Ayurvedic and natural personal care brand Mother Sparsh Baby Care. The acquisition will be completed in two tranches, ITC had said on November 26.