Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Subscribe
My Reads e-paper Newsletters IFSC Code Finder New MintGenie
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign out
e-paper
OPEN APP
Home / Companies / News /  ITC raises stake in Delectable Technologies to 27%

ITC raises stake in Delectable Technologies to 27%

The deal will strengthen the presence of ITC's FMCG products.
1 min read . 08:57 AM IST Livemint

  • ITC has acquired in the third tranche 1,964 compulsorily convertible preference shares of 10 each of Delectable Technologies.

Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Multi-business conglomerate ITC Ltd has raised its holding in Delectable Technologies Private Limited to 27 per cent, the company informed the stock exchanges. The Kolkata-headquartered company said it completed the third tranche of 1,964 compulsorily convertible preference shares of 10 each of Delectable on December 20.

Multi-business conglomerate ITC Ltd has raised its holding in Delectable Technologies Private Limited to 27 per cent, the company informed the stock exchanges. The Kolkata-headquartered company said it completed the third tranche of 1,964 compulsorily convertible preference shares of 10 each of Delectable on December 20.

"The company has acquired on 20th December, 2021, in the third tranche, 1,964 Compulsorily Convertible Preference Shares of ( 10/- each of Delectable Technologies Private Limited (Delectable). With the aforesaid acquisition, the Company's shareholding m Delectable aggregates 27.34% of its share capital on a fully diluted basis," the company statement said on Tuesday.

"The company has acquired on 20th December, 2021, in the third tranche, 1,964 Compulsorily Convertible Preference Shares of ( 10/- each of Delectable Technologies Private Limited (Delectable). With the aforesaid acquisition, the Company's shareholding m Delectable aggregates 27.34% of its share capital on a fully diluted basis," the company statement said on Tuesday.

Subscribe to Continue Reading
Start 15 Days Free Trial

Delectable operates the Azgo app and vending machines that sells snacks and other fast-moving consumer goods.

Last week, ITC Ltd had bought 8.70 per cent equity stake in D2C Ayurvedic and natural personal care brand Mother Sparsh Baby Care. The acquisition will be completed in two tranches, ITC had said on November 26.

The ITC stock closed at 212.50, up 0.10 or 0.047 per cent, on the NSE on Tuesday.

Also read: ITC picks up 8.70% stakes in D2C personal care brand Mother Sparsh

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!