FMCG major, ITC emerged as the top underperforming stock on Monday. The stock snapped its 2-days gaining spree and plunged by more than 1% on BSE Sensex. ITC has been in focus after the amendments in the finance bill 2023 on tobacco products. However, brokerage Sharekhan expects the taxation amendments may not have any material impact on tax rates on cigarettes. The brokerage believes ITC's growth prospectus remains intact. Hence, it finds ITC's stock attractive and has recommended buying.

