ITC’s Q2 net profit falls 19.6% amid dip in sales

ITC Ltd, India’s largest cigarette maker, on Friday reported a 19.6% drop in September quarter profit that slightly trailed Street estimates at ₹3,232.40 crore.

A Bloomberg poll of 15 analysts had pegged the quarterly profit at ₹3,236.70 crore. ITC had reported a net profit of ₹4,023.10 crore in the year-earlier period. The company said profit fell 12.2% from the year-earlier in the September quarter when adjusted for a one-time gain of ₹340 crore in the base period due to a reduction in the corporate tax rate.

“The operating environment remained extremely challenging during the quarter with the unabated increase in daily covid cases prompting several states to impose localized lockdowns. This impacted the recovery momentum, particularly in the months of July and August, and posed significant challenges to sales operations. The situation continues to improve with the progressive easing of restrictions from September’20," according to a company statement.

ITC’s standalone revenue from operations grew 0.88% to ₹11,976.75 crore in the September quarter from ₹11,871.47 crore a year earlier. This was more than the ₹11,132.70 crore revenue estimated by analysts.

Sales of cigarettes improved sequentially but reported a decline from a year earlier during the quarter. Cigarette segment revenue fell 3.8% to ₹5,121.30 crore from ₹5,326.83 crore year-ago period.

