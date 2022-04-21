ITC set to acquire 10% D2C mother and baby brand Mylo

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
The move is line with the company’s ‘ITC Next’ strategy which focusses on consumer-centricity and future-readiness in a digital-first culture. The company has outlined value accretive opportunities in such areas as planks for growth
Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio
NEW DELHI: ITC Ltd., on Thursday said it plans to invest ₹39.34 crore to acquire a 10.07% stake in Blupin Technologies Private Ltd. which owns the direct-to-consumer mother and baby platform Mylo.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
NEW DELHI: ITC Ltd., on Thursday said it plans to invest ₹39.34 crore to acquire a 10.07% stake in Blupin Technologies Private Ltd. which owns the direct-to-consumer mother and baby platform Mylo.
Mylo, founded in 2017, is a full stack community eco-system focused on parenting and child-related content, health tools, and community sharing features. Mylo also offers its D2C products and services in the mother & baby care segment.
Mylo, founded in 2017, is a full stack community eco-system focused on parenting and child-related content, health tools, and community sharing features. Mylo also offers its D2C products and services in the mother & baby care segment.
“With this investment, ITC will further expand its presence in the D2C mother and baby care segment," the company said in a statement.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
In November 2021, the maker of Savlon soaps and Aashirvaad atta had announced an investment in mother and baby care direct-to-consumer brand Mother Sparsh Baby Care Private Limited.
These investments will provide ITC an early-mover advantage in the evolving content-to-community-to-commerce space, which is expected to emerge as a platform of the future, the company added.
The move is line with the company’s ‘ITC Next’ strategy which focusses on consumer-centricity and future-readiness in a digital-first culture. The company has outlined “value accretive opportunities" in such areas as planks for growth.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
“The investment will provide ITC the opportunity to foray into this emerging space and become an integral part of the evolution of this area. Our investment in Mylo will also enable us to strengthen focus in the mother and baby community building platform, besides expanding our presence in the D2C mother and child care segment," said Sameer Satpathy, chief executive, personal care products business, ITC Limited.
Mylo’s model focuses on creating content and digital health tools across different life stages of the expectant and young mothers while driving community conversions. Mylo’s product range includes Mylo Care that offers natural personal care products, Mylo Essentials that are everyday use products for the family, and Mylo Veda, an ayurvedic range of personal care products. In 2020-21 the company clocked a turnover of ₹1.39 crore.