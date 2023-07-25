ITC set to demerge hotel biz, stock falls

Experts said the hotel business has remained a cash guzzler, and high capex has always been a bone of contention for investors. “In our view, this is a healthy balance between giving enough freedom and also ensuring that the hotel business continues to get the institutional synergies from the bigger entity. Overall, the impact is very limited because the main SOTP (sum of the parts) comes from the cigarette and FMCG (fast-moving consumer goods) business, but this was a key concern that such a low RoE (return on equity) business and almost 20% of the capex was going here. Also, the hotel was a very volatile business, and those issues will go away. Investors who want the hotel business can play that, and investors who want to play the consumer-facing business of FMCG, essentially cigarettes and FMCG, will get a separate entity. So, step in the right direction in our view," said Abneesh Roy, executive director, Nuvama Institutional Equities.