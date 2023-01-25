ITC sets its eyes on delicious millet recipes for masses2 min read . Updated: 25 Jan 2023, 10:39 PM IST
Hotels-to-packaged goods conglomerate ITC Ltd on Wednesday said it will focus on ensuring that millets, such as jowar, bajra and ragi, become more mainstream across its agriculture, packaged food and hotels businesses
Hotels-to-packaged goods conglomerate ITC Ltd on Wednesday said it will focus on ensuring that millets, such as jowar, bajra and ragi, become more mainstream across its agriculture, packaged food and hotels businesses.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
Login to enjoy exclusive benefits!
- Unlocked premium articles
- Personalized news
- Market Watchlist
- Insightful Newsletters & more
×